Freddy Flores, Matt Passerelle Join Cougars Field Staff

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars announced the hiring of Freddy Flores as pitching coach and Matt Passerelle as hitting coach for the 2022 season.

Flores joins the Cougars after many years of professional coaching and playing experience. Last season, Flores served as the fielding coach for the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. He also had stints as the fielding coach for the Amarillo Sod Poodles (2019) and the Lake Elsinore Storm (2017-18).

Flores concluded his playing career after the 2016 season at the age of 42. An infielder and outfielder, Flores first played in the independent leagues from 1997 to 2000 while working as an assistant coach at Western New Mexico University. After serving as the head coach at WNMU from 2002 to 2007, Flores returned to minor league baseball as a pitcher in 2008. His career continued until 2016, often coaching and playing simultaneously in the independent leagues.

"Freddy came highly recommended," said Cougars manager George Tsamis. "When I called around on him every report was positive. He has been coaching for a long time and he can help in so many areas. We are lucky to have him."

Passerelle enters his eighth season as a coach in the American Association of Professional Baseball. He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Milwaukee Milkmen and helped guide them to a league championship in 2020. Prior to joining the Milkmen, Passerelle spent five seasons with the Sioux City Explorers (2015-19).

Under his guidance, the Explorers won back to back Central Division Championships in 2015 and 2016 as well as the South Division Championship in 2019. In four out of five seasons with Passerelle as the hitting coach, the Explorers finished top three in the league for hitting. Passerelle played collegiately at NCAA Division I-MAAC school Iona College for four years (1996-2000). He also played for the Johnson Johnnies of the Frontier League for three seasons (2000-02).

"We are very happy to have Matt with us," said Tsamis. "He has been on some really good teams and he played a big part in their success. The hitters really like and respect him."

