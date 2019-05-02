'Dogs Add Triple-A Outfielder Schulz

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Saltdogs have added former Padres farmhand Nick Schulz, the club announced on Thursday.

Schulz, who turns 28 tomorrow (May 3), brings four years of affiliated baseball experience to the club.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Padres in 2014, Schulz has appeared in 100 or more games over each of the last three seasons and played at Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso in each of the last two.

Schulz owns a career .250/.340/.402/.742 slashline with 56 homers and 213 RBI over his 525 games of professional experience. Of Schulz's 449 career hits, 91 are doubles and seven are triples. He has 221 walks and has struck out 492 times.

The four-year San Jose State Spartan began his career in 2014, when he started the year at short-season Eugene before moving up to Single-A Fort Wayne after only 13 games. With the TinCaps, Schulz excelled in the Midwest League, slashing .341/.386/.545/.932 with eight homers and 30 RBI over 49 games. His .341 average was second only to now-Washington National Trea Turner, and he led all qualified hitters with a .545 slugging percentage. His .932 OPS was third-best in the league.

Schulz lives in Phoenix, AZ but grew up in Mountain View, CA -- where he lettered in both baseball and football at Saint Francis HS.

Schulz is now the 27th player on the 'Dogs roster before spring camp opens on May 4th. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during the preseason but must cut that number down to 23 by Opening Night.

The Saltdogs begin their 19th season on May 16th at the Sioux City Explorers. The team opens the 2019 home schedule at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 23rd. For more information on the 'Dogs, follow the team on Facebook and on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

