Canaries Announce Spring Training Schedule

Opening Day is getting closer, and the Sioux Falls Canaries are gearing up with their 2019 spring training schedule.

This year's slate features six games, two at the Sioux Falls Stadium (the Birdcage) and four at venues around the area. The schedule:

Sunday, May 5th @ Huron, SD vs. Sioux City, 6pm

Monday, May 6th @ Yankton, SD vs. Sioux City, 6pm

Thursday, May 9th @ Vermillion, SD vs. Sioux City, 6pm

Saturday, May 11th @ Moville, IA vs. Sioux City, 5pm

Monday, May 13 @ Sioux Falls Stadium vs. Lincoln, 6pm

Tuesday, May 14th @ Sioux Falls Stadium vs. Fargo, 6pm

Games at Sioux Falls Stadium will be free and open to the public.

The Sioux Falls Canaries open their 2019 season on May 16 on the road. Their home opener is scheduled for May 31, a Fireworks Night game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at 7:05pm. For more information on season tickets, suites, group outings, and corporate opportunities, call the Canaries Front Office at (605) 336-6060, or visit the Canaries official website at www.sfcanaries.com.

