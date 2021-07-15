Dodgers Open Reno Series with a 6-3 Win

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored six runs over the fourth through sixth innings on the way to a 6-3 win against the Triple-A West-leading Reno Aces in the series opener between the teams Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Aces (38-23) took the game's first lead on a solo homer in the third inning. Cristian Santana brought in OKC's first run of the night when he lined a RBI single into left field to tie the game, 1-1, in the fourth inning. Pitcher Josiah Gray's first career hit - a RBI knock into left field - then gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. With the bases loaded, Luke Raley was hit by a pitch to stretch the Dodgers to a 3-1 advantage in the fourth inning. Matt Davidson hit a two-run shot out to left-center field to boost the Dodgers' lead to 5-1 in the fifth inning. A two-run homer by Reno cut OKC's lead to 5-3 in the sixth inning before Keibert Ruiz helped the Dodgers answer in the bottom of the inning when he connected on a RBI double to extend OKC (33-28) to a 6-3 lead.

Of Note:

-Thursday marked the Dodgers' third straight win and fifth win in the last six games. OKC also won a fourth straight series opener at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and improved to 6-5 in series openers overall this season.

-Top Dodgers pitching prospect Josiah Gray (1-1) entered the game to start the second inning and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three runs (all earned) and four hits. He did not issue a walk and recorded seven strikeouts, throwing 68 pitches, including 48 strikes. All three runs scored on two homers that were hit on the first pitch of an at-bat. Gray also grounded a RBI single into left field for his first career hit and RBI, which gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. He also recorded his first win of the season on the mound.

-Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning - his third homer in two games. Davidson hit two homers Tuesday in OKC's series finale in El Paso for his first multi-homer game of the season. Davidson has eight homers in his last 11 games and 10 homers in his last 17 games. Entering Thursday's game, his nine homers since June 19 were tied for second-most in Triple-A West.

-Luke Raley was hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth inning for his team-leading 40th RBI of the season. His 13 hit by pitches are second-most in Triple-A West this season.

-Cristian Santana went 2-for-4 with a RBI and scored a run Thursday night and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 12-for-38 with three doubles, a homer, six runs scored and four RBI.

-Sheldon Neuse went 2-for-4 Thursday and has now hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-22 with a double, homer, four RBI and four runs scored.

-Kevin Quackenbush recorded his league-leading 14th save of the season. He allowed a double and a walk with one out in the ninth inning before retiring the final two batters he faced to close out the win for OKC. What's Next: The Dodgers and Aces continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in a nod to the franchise's history during the first Oklahoma City 89ers Night of the season. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the game also includes a giveaway of 89ers socks for the first 1,000 fans. Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

Video Highlights: Video highlights of today's game are available at the Triple-A West FTP site, pclhighlights.exavault.com, in the Oklahoma City folder. The proper files will reflect today's date, and are accompanied by a text file containing a brief description of the content available.

