Aviators Will Host Oklahoma City Dodgers in a Five-Game Series from September 23-27

New York, NY - Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball has announced the rescheduling of 10 games at the Triple-A level that were postponed at the start of the 2021 season. The rescheduled games will be played in a new postseason tournament format called the "Triple-A Final Stretch" and will follow the current 120-game Triple-A championship season schedule. All 30 Triple-A clubs will play five home games and five road games during the Final Stretch.

For both the Triple-A East and Triple-A West, a 2021 Regular Season Champion will be named based on overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled championship season (concluding Sept. 19 and Sept. 21, respectively). Among the 30 clubs, a single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will also be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage during this 10-game stretch. The winning club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball.

"We think this format will add excitement to the end of the season while also allowing our teams a chance to reschedule games that were lost earlier in the year," said Major League Baseball Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development Peter Woodfork. "With all 30 teams participating in this Final Stretch, all Triple-A players and communities will have the opportunity to win this year's postseason tournament."

The following tiebreakers will apply to determine the two Regular Season Champions as well as the Final Stretch winner:

Best regular season winning percentage.

Regular season head-to-head record (if three or more clubs are tied, the best winning percentage in games among the clubs).

Best regular season winning percentage over the final 20 games.

Best regular season winning percentage over the final 21 games, etc.

Triple-A West has added 10-games to the schedule for a total of 130 games for the 2021 season. Oklahoma City Dodgers will visit Las Vegas Ballpark to face the Aviators for a five-game series from Thursday-Monday, September 23-27 Following an off-day on Tuesday, September 28, the Aviators will conclude the 2021 season with a five-game series at Reno Aces from Wednesday-Sunday, September 29 - October 3.

