10 More Games Added to River Cats Schedule

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats and all of Triple-A baseball will play 10 additional games this season, Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday. Following Sacramento's originally-scheduled regular season finale on Tuesday, Sept. 21 against the Las Vegas Aviators, the River Cats will fly to Utah to take on the Salt Lake Bees for five games before returning home to host the Albuquerque Isotopes for the final five games of the season.

"After postponing the start of the regular season, we are very excited to add these additional games back to the schedule, especially with this new championship format," exclaimed River Cats general manager, Chip Maxson. "We look forward to defending our 2019 Triple-A National Championship!"

The rescheduled games will be played in a new postseason tournament format called the "Triple-A Final Stretch." A Triple-A West Regular Season Champion will be crowned based on overall winning percentage through the originally scheduled championship season, which concludes on Sept. 21. Then among all 30 Triple-A clubs, a single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch Winner will also be named based on the highest overall winning percentage during this 10-game stretch. The winning Club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball.

"We think this format will add excitement to the end of the season while also allowing our teams a chance to reschedule games that were lost earlier in the year," said Major League Baseball Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development Peter Woodfork. "With all 30 teams participating in this Final Stretch, all Triple-A players and communities will have the opportunity to win this year's postseason tournament."

Tickets for the Final Stretch games will go on sale beginning Wednesday, July 21 at rivercats.com or by visiting the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office located at Sutter Health Park.

First pitch on Wednesday, Sept. 29 is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Two additional firework shows have been confirmed for Orange Friday on Oct. 1 and Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday on Oct. 2, as well. Fan Appreciation will be celebrated during the final game of the season on Sunday, Oct. 3. Johnny Doskow, J.T. Snow, and Bonnie-Jill Laflin will bring you all of the action as KMAX (CW31) will televise both the Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3 games. Click schedule for a full list of game times.

The River Cats begin a six-game homestand tonight as they host the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), with game one's first pitch at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Single-game tickets are on sale now at rivercats.com or by calling 916-371-4877.

