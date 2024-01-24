Dodgers Name Jair Fernandez Loons Manager for 2024
January 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons in conjunction with the Los Angeles Dodgers have named Jair Fernandez as their manager for the 2024 season.
Jair Fernandez becomes the 11th manager in the 17-year history of the Loons. Last season, Fernandez served as skipper for the Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona Complex League team, his seventh season coaching in the organization and fourth in Arizona.
Previously, he served as the hitting coach with the Great Lakes Loons in 2017 and 2018. The Loons hit a combined .240 in those two seasons, accumulating 192 home runs.
Fernandez, 37, debuted in minor league baseball in 2007 at the age of 18 in the Seattle Mariners organization. The Colombian-born catcher spent nine seasons in baseball, making two stints at the Triple-A level. Fernandez played within four organizations, including stops in the Midwest League. In 2008, he was an MWL All-Star with the Beloit Sky Carp, then affiliated with the Minnesota Twins.
The Loons and Fernandez begin the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th at Dow Diamond against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from January 24, 2024
- Dodgers Name Jair Fernandez Loons Manager for 2024 - Great Lakes Loons
- 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Special Appearances and Theme Nights Set - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Former River Bandit Joe Mauer Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Omir Santos to Returns to Captains as Manager in 2024 - Lake County Captains
- River Bandits Announce 2024 Coaching Staff - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Reds Honor 2023 Dragon Blake Dunn as Minor League Player of the Year - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Dodgers Name Jair Fernandez Loons Manager for 2024
- Michigan Baseball Foundation Grant Application Available Now
- WLUN Rebrands to Sports Radio 100.9 the Mitt
- Kernels Win Midwest League Championship 7-6 over Loons
- Loons-Kernels Game Two Suspended, Will be Played Tomorrow