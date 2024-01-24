Dodgers Name Jair Fernandez Loons Manager for 2024

Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons in conjunction with the Los Angeles Dodgers have named Jair Fernandez as their manager for the 2024 season.

Jair Fernandez becomes the 11th manager in the 17-year history of the Loons. Last season, Fernandez served as skipper for the Los Angeles Dodgers Arizona Complex League team, his seventh season coaching in the organization and fourth in Arizona.

Previously, he served as the hitting coach with the Great Lakes Loons in 2017 and 2018. The Loons hit a combined .240 in those two seasons, accumulating 192 home runs.

Fernandez, 37, debuted in minor league baseball in 2007 at the age of 18 in the Seattle Mariners organization. The Colombian-born catcher spent nine seasons in baseball, making two stints at the Triple-A level. Fernandez played within four organizations, including stops in the Midwest League. In 2008, he was an MWL All-Star with the Beloit Sky Carp, then affiliated with the Minnesota Twins.

The Loons and Fernandez begin the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th at Dow Diamond against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

