2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Special Appearances and Theme Nights Set

January 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - It's promotional calendar week at Neuroscience Group Field. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are announcing the extras that are tied in with home games played by the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. In this release, we reveal the theme nights and appearances that don't involve ticket packages. These are just great games to have fun at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The 2024 theme nights with ticket packages were announced yesterday. The giveaways for 2024 are set for tomorrow with the daily promotions announcement coming on Friday.

You may have to wait for the last two announcements, but you do not have to wait to get single-game tickets. Those are on sale now at the Timber Rattlers website.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20 - HOCKEY DAY: The ice will be a distant memory but that doesn't keep us from celebrating Hockey Day. Bring your youth hockey team out to celebrate the end of your season near the start of our season. Plus, if you are one of the 1,000 fans to attend this game, you will receive a bobblehead of an Ice Skating Fang from Titletown.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 - DARE DAY: Participants in the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program are invited to enjoy an afternoon a baseball.

SUNDAY, MAY 5 - LOS CASCABELES DAY presented by DiGiorno: Celebrate baseball's Hispanic heritage for the first of Los Cascabeles Game of the season. Cascabeles jerseys will be worn by the players and coaches with more surprises for the day. Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game and receive a Sugar Skull bobblehead of Whiffer from DiGiorno

FRIDAY, MAY 10 - GREEN BAY CHARITY SOFTBALL GAME presented by Network Health: Kicking off Mother's Day weekend with Jordan Love, Aaron Jones, Donald Driver, and their Green & Gold friends for a Friday Night charity softball game sounds amazing! Game time is 7:05pm at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 - WEATHER DAY: The forecast is for a great afternoon when FOX 11's Weather Team hosts school groups for this popular promotion. There is a pregame presentation about the science of meteorology.

SATURDAY, MAY 18 - BUILDING BLOCKS DAY: There will be various displays of completed building blocks projects to give you some ideas how you can use yours. This is a great day to honor these items that spur the imagination.

SUNDAY, MAY 19 - BERNIE BREWER APPEARANCE: Bernie Brewer is making an appearance at this Brewers Sunday game. The Brewers mascot will be available prior to the game to meet with you.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 - STEM DAY presented by Mathnasium: STEM Day at the ballpark is a great day for students to learn how Science, Technology, Education, and Mathematics are the foundations of great careers.

FRIDAY, MAY 31 -MARVEL'S DEFENDERS OF THE DIAMOND NIGHT with CAPTAIN AMERICA: Our guest can do this all day. Captain America is available to meet your Avenger for this game. Plus, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear jerseys inspired by Marvel!

SATURDAY, JUNE 1 - GIRL SCOUT DAY: This is always a fun night for the Girl Scouts. Get your Troop together and receive a group rate on tickets. Contact Alex Patchak - apatchak@timberrattlers.com - for more details.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6 - VIDEO GAME NIGHT: Gamers are welcome anytime during the season and especially on this night. There will be an appearance by the Carcade and other fun, interactive video game opportunities to challenge your skills no matter what your level.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9 - BERNIE BREWER APPEARANCE: Bernie is back! If you missed him in May, this will be your last chance to see him in the Fox Cities this season. Bernie will be available for pictures and high fives prior to the game.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25 & WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 - PEANUT-FREE GAMES: Our cleaning crew will be busy during a long road trip as they get the stadium ready for the first two games of this series with the South Bend Cubs. Peanuts and peanut-based products will be cleared from Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium for these dates. Our annual Peanut-Free Games allow fans with peanut allergies to attend with confidence.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 - LOS CASCABELES DAY presented by DiGiorno: Los Cascabeles Day #2 is set for this afternoon game between the Rattlers and the Cubs. Los Cascabeles jerseys will be donned once again by players and coaches with more salutes to our Hispanic Heritage.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27 THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 30 - UDDER TUGGERS WEEKEND: A full four games of Udder Tuggers to close out National Dairy Month! Players and coaches will wear Udder Tugger jerseys for all four games on the weekend to honor America's Dairyland! You can bid on your favorite in an online charity auction. There will be giveaways, displays, and other surprises during this signature weekend of the season.

THURSDAY, JULY 4 - MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT presented by Sure-Dry: Military-themed jerseys will be worn during this game for Military Appreciation Day. The jerseys will be available in an on-line auction with the proceeds going to local charities for veterans. Active and retired military personnel will receive a free ticket to the game. A special Independence Day fireworks show is scheduled after the game.

FRIDAY, JULY 5 - DIME DOG NIGHT with PREGAME WIENER DOG RACE PRESENTED BY Tito's Handmade Vodka and Fox Communities Credit Union: Mark your calendars for the annual Running of the Dachshunds! The pre-game Wiener Dog Race is an amazing event. Registration is open now at this link if you think your dachshund is the fastest in the area. Tickets for this game are available here. The race isn't the only reason to get to the ballpark early. Hot dogs at concession stands in the stadium are just ten cents during Dime Dog Night.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 9 - RACING NIGHT presented by TDS: Celebrate motorsports with racecar displays from local competitors. You can get up close to see them!

FRIDAY, JULY 12 - FAUXBACK NIGHT - "Fauxback? What's that?" you may ask. We have an answer but are finalizing the details to make this night memorable. Stay tuned to our social media channels and our website for more information when we make the announcement! The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Fauxback t-shirt giveaway courtesy of Prevea.

SATURDAY, JULY 13 - STAR WARS NIGHT presented by Stacey Hennessey: New Star Wars jerseys will be worn by the players and coaches for this game. Meet characters from the movies and shows, too. Wrap up the evening with a Star Wars-themed fireworks display.

SATURDAY, JULY 20 - BRATS, BEER, & BEETHOVEN: The annual free event from the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra is happening at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium while the team is away. There will be more details on this event announced later this spring.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 - FANG'S BIRTHDAY presented by Dairy Queen: Bring a non-perishable food item for Fang's Cans for Cake Drive and receive a cupcake to help Fang celebrate his birthday. Arrive early to watch the traditional pre-game kickball game for mascots from around the state.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 THROUGH SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 - SHANTYMEN WEEKEND: The Lake Winnebago Shantymen were a hit in 2023. In 2024, we are making a weekend of it with these two games.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13 - LOS CASCABELES NIGHT presented by DiGiorno: This is our third and final Los Cascabeles game of the season. Players and coaches will wear their Los Cascabeles jerseys for the last time. There is a live, on-line charity auction for you to make a bid to win one of these special jerseys. More celebrations of Hispanic heritage are planned for this night.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 - BOY SCOUT NIGHT: Be prepared is the motto! Area Scouts may participate in a parade prior to the game and camp out on the outfield after the game. Contact Alex Patchak at apatchak@timberrattlers.com for more information.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27 - MALMÖ OAT MILKERS NIGHT presented by Oatly: A little bit of Sweden is coming to the Fox Cities with a new Malmö Oat Milkers identity featuring jerseys and more.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27 - BOLDT'S TOUCH-A-TRUCK with CPR NIGHT AT THE BALLPARK presented by ThedaCare, Gold Cross Ambulance, Ascension, and the American Heart Association: Boldt will bring out the big guns for this year's Touch-A-Truck. There will be several of their construction vehicles in the parking lot along with police cars, fire trucks, and other community vehicles. The American Heart Association, Ascension, Gold Cross Ambulance, and ThedaCare present CPR Night, too. There will be demonstrations of Hands-Only CPR and local survivors of cardiac arrest will also be recognized prior to the game.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28 - KIDS ROCK THE BALLPARK: By the time this game arrives, summer will be almost gone and it will be time to go back to school. This game is one last afternoon for young fans to have some fun at the stadium! We will have plenty for the kids to see and do before, during, and after the game.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 THROUGH SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 - BRATOBERFEST WEEKEND: The Wisconsin Brats are taking over for three successive nights to end August. Players and coaches will wear the one-of-a-kind jerseys for these games. There will be more events around celebration announced closer to the dates.

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins with a game against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, April 5. Game time is 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.