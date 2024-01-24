Omir Santos to Returns to Captains as Manager in 2024

January 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The Cleveland Guardians announced that Omir Santos will be at the helm as the Lake County Captains Manager for the upcoming 2024 season. Embracing a wealth of experience and insight, Santos is set to embark on his second consecutive year as the driving force behind the team's coaching leadership. The Guardians eagerly anticipate another season of growth, development, and success under Santos.

Omir Santos returns to the Captains after leading the team to a 65-64 overall record last season. Prior to the Captains, Santos managed the Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians Low-A affiliate) in 2022 to a First-Half North Division Championship in the Carolina League and an overall record of 63-68. Santos is a former MLB catcher for Cleveland. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and the Detroit Tigers.

"Excited to be back managing the Lake County Captains. I am looking forward to another great season! Hopefully, we can get it done this year" said Santos.

"We're ecstatic to welcome Omir back as our manager and look forward to his leadership during the 2024 season," said General Manager, Jen Yorko.

The Captains field staff is rounded out by Kevin Erminio as Pitching Coach, Ordomar Valdez as Hitting Coach, Marc Mumper as Bench Coach, Andrew Coleman as Strength and Conditioning Coach and Frank Sammons as Athletic Trainer assisted by Matt Beauregard.

Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated home opener of the Lake County Captains on April 5 at Classic Auto Group Park, where they will face off against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Secure your seats now by exploring the range of affordable ticket packages and group outing options. For additional details and to make your purchase, visit captainsbaseball.com. Don't miss out on the excitement!

