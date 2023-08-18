DockHounds Fend off RailCats Late

Oconomowoc, WI - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (35-48) remained competitive throughout their series finale at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, but the Lake Country DockHounds (43-40) remained one step ahead the entire night as they closed out a 6-3 victory.

During the first two innings, though, RailCats pitching held the DockHounds in check. Making his fourth start of the year, Jose Betances once again showcased his swing-and-miss stuff, racking up four strikeouts and stranding two base runners to keep the score tied at zero.

However, the DockHounds found their breakthrough in the bottom of the third. They rallied for four runs to take the game's first lead, forcing the RailCats to have to play from behind entering the middle stages.

Immediately, though, Gary SouthShore responded by turning to the long ball. With one out in the inning, Jacob Bockelie and LG Castillo connected on back-to-back solo home runs, halving Lake Country's advantage at 4-2.

Shortly thereafter, in their next turn at bat, the DockHounds capitalized on a RailCats defensive miscue to up their edge to three. As runners stood on first and second with two outs, an errant Gary SouthShore throw led to a run, propelling Lake Country ahead 5-2.

For the next few innings, pitching reclaimed control of the contest. Oddy Nuñez, Aaron Phillips, and Jack Eisenbarger each entered from the bullpen and tossed scoreless frames, keeping their deficit at three runs heading into the final two innings.

Down to their final six outs, the Gary SouthShore offense got back into rhythm. A walk, fielder's choice, and single placed runners on first and third base for Daniel Lingua, and the shortstop came through to cut the deficit to two. He poked a single into right field to plate Castillo, putting the RailCats within striking distance of a late comeback.

Nevertheless, Lake Country answered back on their very next swing. Thomas Jones led off the bottom of the eighth by hitting a solo home run, giving the DockHounds the boost they needed to finish off the RailCats and lock down the win.

The RailCats head to Northwestern Medicine Field tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. as they kick off a three-game weekend series against the Kane County Cougars (41-43). All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

