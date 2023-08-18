DockHounds Sweep RailCats

Oconomowoc, Wis. - A DockHounds sweep! For the third time in the 2023 season, Lake Country has swept an opponent.

After a 8-1 win Tuesday, and a 9-7 victory last night, the Hounds completed the sweep over the Gary SouthShore RailCats with a 6-3 win tonight.

Franklyn Kilome set the tone early on the mound for the DockHounds tossing 5 innings of two-run baseball. In those 5 innings of work, the former big-leaguer scattered 6 hits, walking 2 and striking out 4.

Out of the bullpen, Brady Kais, Edgar Garcia, Matt Mullenbach and Jojanse Torres combined to work the final 4 innings, only allowing two total runs on 3 hits, striking out 4.

On the offensive side of things, Lake Country opened the scoring by putting up 4 runs in the 3rd inning on RBIs from Demetrius Sims, Marcus Chiu and Dustin Woodcock. In the bottom of the 4th, the DockHounds added another, as Justin Lavey scored on a Gary SouthShore error.

The final Lake Country run of the night came in the bottom of the 8th, on a solo homer from Thomas Jones.

The DockHounds record now sits at 43-40 on the season, heading into a critical series in Franklin against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

Lake Country will return home for the final homestand of the season starting Monday August 21st against the Chicago Dogs.

