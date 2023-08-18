Goldeyes Put Explorers' Brooms in Closet

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers (44-39) couldn't complete the series sweep against the Winnipeg Goldeyes (35-48) Thursday night, falling 5-1. The Goldeyes scored four in the fifth inning, proving to be too much for the X's to overcome. The Explorers remain in second place in the West Division and play Sioux Falls in their next series starting Friday.

The game started as a pitcher's duel between Sioux City's Solomon Bates (9-6) and a mix of Winnipeg's Samuel Adames and Tyler Jandron (2-6) before the Explorers struck in the third when X's Scott Ota hit into a fielder's choice that sent Miguel Sierra home, giving Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

The Goldeyes took charge in the fifth, recording three consecutive hits leading to the first runs of the game for Winnipeg when Goldeyes Dayson Croes sent home Brynn Martinez and Tra Holmes on a two-RBI single off Explorers Bates, giving Winnipeg a 2-1 lead. After Goldeyes Max Murphy was hit-by-pitch later in the inning, Miles Simington added to the lead for Winnipeg with a two-RBI double of his own, extending the Goldeyes lead to 4-1.

Winnipeg stayed in control the rest of the game, adding one more in the eighth on Jackson Smith's RBI double off X's Nate Gercken, extending the lead to 5-1. Goldeyes Jandron was relieved to start the seventh, and the bullpen shut the Explorers down from there with three hitless innings allowing just one walk while striking out three to clinch the victory.

The Explorers will head to Sioux Falls to face the Canaries Friday night at 7:05 p.m. to begin a big three-game weekend series. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM with the pregame beginning 30 minutes prior to first pitch.

