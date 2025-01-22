Disney Night Is Back at Monarchs Baseball

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs are inviting fans to Be Our Guest at one of our biggest nights of the year! Disney Night at Legends Field is back for 2025.

Disney Night 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, August 2 at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at MonarchsBaseball.com. This is your chance to make Monarchs baseball Part of Your World, so don't Let It Go to waste!

Disney Night will feature character appearances from your favorite Disney stories, interacting with fans young and old all game long. They'll transform Legends Field into a Whole New World of Disney fun!

Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Disney character. They can even take part in an in- game costume parade, so make sure to Go The Distance with your look!

New for 2025, fans can take part in a Disney trivia contest to win themed prizes. So Be Prepared to put your Disney knowledge to the test!

After the game, don't miss postgame player autographs from the whole team. It's a Reflection of How Far We'll Go to make the night great for our fans.

So whether you're a longtime fan or it's the First Time in Forever, come out to Legends Field on August 2 for Disney Night! Get tickets here.

The Monarchs open their 2025 season on Friday, May 9 from Kansas City, Kansas.

