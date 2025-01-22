IF Marcus Chiu and RHP Colten Davis Re-Sign for 2025 Season

January 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The RedHawks added two more players to their 2025 roster on Wednesday with the additions of IF Marcus Chiu and RHP Colten Davis.

After being acquired from the Lake Country DockHounds, Chiu appeared in 57 games for the RedHawks in 2024, hitting .284/.396/.421 with 37 RBIs and earning the American Association's Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Chiu previously spent time in the Dodgers and Marlins systems after he was drafted in the 15th Round of the 2017 MLB Draft by Los Angeles.

Colten Davis returns for his third season with the RedHawks after another strong year in 2024. He started 20 games for Fargo-Moorhead, going 7-6 with a 4.25 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 108 innings pitched.

The Texas native is currently pitching in the Australian Baseball League for the Canberra Cavalry, where he has made eight appearances so far this winter. Davis will enter his third season of pro ball in 2025 after playing collegiately for Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

The RedHawks open their 30th season of play on May 9 against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Newman Outdoor Field.

