Dirty Birds to Become Pájaros Sucios for Five Nights

March 1, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce their Latin Identity, Pájaros Sucios de Charleston, to be played on five Thursdays during the 2023 season. The team wishes to celebrate Charleston's Latin Community along with Latin players on the Dirty Birds' 2023 roster.

"This is an amazing addition to our 2023 promotional lineup. We're excited to be able to celebrate the local Latin community throughout the season," said Dirty Birds' General Manager, Jeremy Taylor.

The Pájaros Sucios is a Day of the Dead-themed evolution of the original Dirty Birds mascot. The logo retains the blue eyes and orange beak, and the headlamp now features a candle, symbolic of the traditions that make the Day of the Dead the cultural icon it is. The name, Pájaros Sucios, translates to 'Dirty Birds' in Spanish. Pronunciation: PAH-HAH-ROH SOO-SYOH

The idea of the Dirty Birds' Latin Identity originated from Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion ("Fun Cup"). This is the first year the Dirty Birds will introduce their Latin Identity, and the team will wear specially designed jerseys and hats for each of these games featuring the Pájaros Sucios name and logo.

"Creating a promotional element that involves the celebration of the Latin Community within the game of baseball has been a huge part of this process," said Manager of Entertainment, Eden Douglas. "We wish to celebrate all members of the Latin Community and highlight those in Charleston as well as the members of our roster."

Pájaros Sucios Dates:

Thursday, May 25

Thursday, June 29

Thursday, July 20

Thursday, August 24

Thursday, September 7

Background information on COPA: Copa de la Diversión began in 2018 in Minor League Baseball with half of the teams participating. The campaign is designed for teams to authentically connect with their Lantin communities to embrace and celebrate the culture and values that resonate most with Latin fans nationwide. The Charleston Dirty Birds wish to celebrate Charleston's Latin community and embrace all members within the Atlantic League.

The Dirty Birds home opener is May 9 at GoMart Ballpark. Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. Single-game tickets will be available on March 3. For more information or to shop the Dirty Birds team store visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.