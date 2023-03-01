Barnstormers Ink Infielder, Pitcher

The Lancaster Barnstormers have added right-handed pitcher Tyler LaPorte and infielder Yeison Coca to the 2023 roster, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Those signings bring the total number of players under contract with the Barnstormers for 2023 to 12.

LaPorte, 25, will be in his third tour of duty with the Barnstormers. The former SWAC co- Player of the Year joined the 'Stormers out of the MLB Draft League in 2021. He went 0-1 with a 6.50 ERA in 21 appearances during his first stint in the Atlantic League.

He entered five games last season and allowed two hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings before his season ended with an injury following one batter on May 13.

The native of Louisiana batted .377 with 65 RBI in 56 games as the third baseman for Southern University his senior year.

"LaPorte got hurt last year but is healthy now," said Peeples. "He has a live arm, and we want to see him grow as a pitcher."

Coca, 23, signed with the Boston Red Sox as a 17-year old in 2016 and played in the Dominican Summer League, batting .308. The following season, the switch hitter headed to the Milwaukee Brewers organization and reached Class AAA Nashville by 2021. Coca played for three different clubs, spending the bulk of his time at AA Biloxi, hitting .211 in 72 games.

"Coca is a great athlete and comes highly recommended," said Peeples. "The man can flat out pick it. We will play him all over the infield but mostly up the middle. I can't wait to watch him flash his glove."

Lancaster will begin the defense of its Atlantic League title, April 28 at Southern Maryland and will host York on Tuesday, May 2 as the curtain lifts on the 2023 season at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

