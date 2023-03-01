Quackerjack Named Best Team Mascot on Long Island

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The winners of the Long Island Press "Best of Long Island" awards, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union have been announced. Long Island Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, has been chosen as the Best Team Mascot for the second consecutive year, earning his 13th Best of Long Island award overall. Additionally, Alejandro De Aza was voted as the Best Long Island Duck for the first time. Winners were selected via online voting conducted during the fall of 2022.

QuackerJack would like to thank everyone that cast ballots for him during this year's contest, and he is looking forward to celebrating his victory throughout 2023. QJ can't wait to watch the Flock take the field on Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, May 2, at 6:35 p.m. He hopes you'll join him this season; Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased.

De Aza was voted by Ducks fans as the Delmonte-Smelson Team MVP in 2023. The outfielder led all Atlantic Leaguers will a .343 batting average during the 2022 season, becoming just the third player in franchise history to be the league's batting champion. Additionally, he led the league with a .452 on-base percentage, making him the sixth player in team history to lead the league in OBP. The 10-year MLB veteran also finished the year tied for second in the Atlantic League with 35 doubles and third with a .968 OPS.

Along with these two awards, the Ducks were nominated for five other categories during this year's "Best of Long Island" competition. In the Arts and Entertainment category, @LIDucks was nominated for Best Twitter Account from Long Island. In the Sports & Activities category, Fairfield Properties Ballpark was nominated for Best Family Amusement Place. Finally, in the food section, Long Island's hometown team received nominations for Best Hot Dog, Best French Fries and Best Soft Pretzel. CLICK HERE to see all the Best of Long Island winners.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

