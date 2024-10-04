Dirty Birds' Keon Barnum Named Player of the Year

(Charleston, WV) - Dirty Birds' slugger Keon Barnum was named the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Player of the Year. This marks the first time a Dirty Birds player has received this honor in the Atlantic League.

On Wednesday, Barnum was announced as an Atlantic League Postseason All-Star, which was voted on by coaches, managers, and executives of the league. Those same voters elected Barnum to be the player who had the most impact on a game.

"It's always a pleasure to watch Keon Barnum compete," said Ben Blum, General Manager of the Dirty Birds. "His presence and power resonates with our fans and we're honored to have him represent our team and the ALPB as the 2024 Player of the Year."

Barnum played in 120 games as a first baseman or designated hitter for Charleston in 2024. He led the league with 41 home runs and drove in the second most runs with 115 RBI. The left-handed hitter also had the second most hits in the league (141), the most total bases (288), the second most walks (82), and the second most extra-base hits (65). He was also second in the league for slugging percentage (.615), OPS (1.018), and total runs produced (164). Defensively, Barnum played 83 games at first base and only committed four errors. His fielding percentage was .993.

"Keon is an incredible force on and off the field," said Andy Shea, Dirty Birds CEO and Owner. "He truly makes a positive impact every day, every game, and every facet of life. It has been a true joy following his career and life since I first worked with him in 2021. Nobody deserves this award more than Keon and his family."

