Atlantic League Names Player and Pitcher of the Year

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today named Charleston Dirty Birds first baseman Keon Barnum as the league's Player of the Year in voting conducted by the league's managers, coaches and front office staff. The same group awarded Pitcher of the Year honors to Jon Olsen of the league champion York Revolution.

Barnum led the Atlantic League with 41 home runs while helping the Dirty Birds to the South Division second half championship and a berth in the League Championship Series. The Tampa, Florida native hit .301 with 41 home runs and 115 RBI during the regular season. Barnum became just the sixth player in ALPB history to eclipse the 40 homer mark. In addition, he is the only player in league history to bat over .300 while hitting 40 or more homers. Barnum drove in 115 runs to rank second in the ALPB while leading the league with 288 total bases and finishing second with 65 extra base hits and a .615 slugging percentage.

Olsen battled back from two Tommy John surgeries to have a tremendous first year in the Atlantic League. As a starter for York, Olsen led the league's starting pitchers with a 4.06 ERA, tied for the league lead with 12 wins and was second in strikeouts. The righty went 12-3 in 19 regular season starts, striking out 136 over 127.2 innings and allowing just 120 hits and 26 walks. Olsen held opposing batters to a .248 batting average on the season after posting a 6-0 first half record and a 6-3 mark in the second half. He also earned three saves during the first half of the season.

