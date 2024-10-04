Olsen Named Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year

October 4, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution pitcher Jon Olsen

(York, PA) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today named York Revolution starter Jon Olsen Pitcher of the Year. Olsen becomes the second Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year selection in York Revolution history, following Nick Raquet in 2023.

Olsen narrowly missed achieving the triple crown in pitching for the 2024 season. Olsen was first in the league in wins (12), first in Earned Run Average (3.60) and second in strikeouts (136), only two behind the league leader in that category. Olsen ranked first in opposing batting average (.246) and Walks/Hits per Inning Pitched (1.14) for those pitchers who amassed more than 100 innings pitched in 2024. Olsen also paced the league in having the highest number of strikeouts per nine innings (9.587, eighth best in league history) and in allowing the fewest walks per nine innings (1.833). His strikeout to walk ratio was an impressive 136 strikeouts to only 26 walks issued. Olsen appeared in 25 games, 19 of which were starts. His 127.2 innings pitched ranked sixth in the league, and he added three saves in the early part of the season.

"Jon had a spectacular season," said Revs manager Rick Forney. "Whatever was asked of him he took the ball and rose to the occasion. Early in the season, Jon had three four-inning saves before he moved into the starting rotation. Once he got there, he was our ace for the rest of the season. He is still young enough, has the arm speed and was the best pitcher in MLB Partner League baseball which in my opinion has earned him an opportunity to be signed and compete in affiliated ball in 2025. I have encouraged those scouts I've talked to about Jon to give him an opportunity because he will make a AA- or AAA- roster with someone if given the chance to compete."

The 27-year-old was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur draft from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). A native of La Verne, CA, Olsen spent two seasons in the Twins system as a starter and reliever at High A Cedar Rapids, amassing a record of 2-5 in 16 starts in 32 appearances with 98.1 innings pitched, and 105 strikeouts with only 41 walks.

