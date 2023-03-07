Dirty Birds Add Five-Year MLB Vet to 2023 Roster

CHARLESTON, WV -







CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce the addition of RHP Eddie Butler to the 2023 roster. Butler made his Major League debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2014 and pitched with the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers organizations with a 5.80 ERA.

"It is not every day you get to add not only a five-year Major-League veteran but also a legitimate number one starter to your ball club," said Dirty Birds Manager, Billy Horn. "Not only does he bring a world of experience at the major league level, but also will be able to help younger pitchers develop and lead by example. We are thrilled to have him anchoring the staff for the Dirty Birds in 2023."

Eddie Butler was selected in the 35th round of the 2009 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers out of high school but chose to forego and attend college at Radford University. The right-handed pitcher was named the school's first-ever Big South Pitcher of The Year as a junior. The Virginia native was selected in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies.

Butler made his MLB debut with the Rockies in 2014 and was in the Rockies' starting rotation in 2015. In 2015, he started 16 games and held a 5.90 ERA. Butler was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2016 and went 4-3 with a 3.95 ERA.

After five seasons in Major League Baseball, Butler joined the Atlantic League with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 2022 pitching a 4.94 ERA. Butler was named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in July with a 5-0 record, six starts and throwing one complete game. He tossed 38.2 innings and struck out 24 while walking only 10.

The Dirty Birds home opener is May 9 at GoMart Ballpark. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. For more information or to shop the Dirty Birds team store visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

