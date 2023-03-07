Rockers Announce 2023 Game Times and Single Game Ticket Discount

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers announced today that the game times for the 2023 season have been set. The majority of the Rockers home games will start at 6:35 for all Tuesday through Saturday games while Sunday games will begin at 4:05 p.m.

The Rockers also announced that single game tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 31 with another special temperature promotion. The Rockers annual "Weather or Not" " promotion discounts all single game tickets based upon the official temperature in High Point, N.C. at 7 a.m. on March 31. In 2022, the temperature was 51 degrees, meaning a 51% discount on all single game tickets.

The Rockers will play three day games this season. The Monday, May 8 game with Frederick will start at 11:05 a.m. as the Rockers celebrate Education Day with elementary students from Guilford County schools invited to the game. The Rockers will celebrate Camp Day on Wednesday, July 12 with a 12:05 p.m. start against Staten Island. And the Labor Day game on Monday, September 4 will be a 1:05 p.m. The only other non-traditional start time will be a Tuesday, May 23 doubleheader against Lancaster which will start at 5:05 p.m.

In addition, the Rockers will put single game tickets on sale both online and at the box office on Friday, March 31. While season tickets remain available, fans can now purchase tickets in advance for specific contests.

The Rockers are set to open at home on Friday, April 28 against the Long Island Ducks.

"We had a great response on our temperature discount last year," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "This will be the steepest discount on ticket prices for the 2023 season and we expect our fans to plan early and take advantage of this amazing price break."

