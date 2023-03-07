On-Field Host Tryouts Saturday, April 1

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the club will be hosting tryouts for the position of on-field host on Saturday, April 1. This is THE opportunity to become one of the faces of entertainment for the Ducks during the club's 2023 season.

Auditions will be held at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks. Check-in for on-field host candidates takes place promptly at 12:00 p.m. inside the West Gate. Applicants will be asked to perform a cold reading of game-specific material and may be asked to improvise commentary. People wishing to audition must submit an application in advance.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and should be available to work all 66 Ducks regular season home games plus potential playoff games. Candidates should possess an engaging and exciting personality while also being able to comfortably perform on-camera and in front of thousands of fans on a nightly basis. Prior acting/hosting/emcee/media experience is preferred but not required to audition.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

