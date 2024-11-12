Director of Game Ops & Partnership Ryan Gibb Takes Job in Tucson

DANBURY - Former Danbury Hat Tricks Director of Game Operations, Partnerships, and Sales, Ryan Gibb, has accepted a position as the Director of Ticketing for the Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League.

Gibb spent the past year with the Hat Tricks, overseeing all home game day setup, merchandise ordering, in-game and online sales, promotional theme night ticket sales, and theme night development, with a focus on sponsorship and community engagement.

"Ryan was the ultimate team player for our organization," Hat Tricks President Herm Sorcher said. "He brought so much energy to the office and was such a good friend to all of us here. We wish him all the success in the world with the Sugar Skulls."

Gibb, a 2019 graduate of Southern Connecticut State University with a B.S. in Sport Management and a 2023 M.S. graduate in the same field, joined the Hat Tricks in the summer of 2023. He previously interned with the New York Boulders (2020-2021) in Stadium Operations, with the Danbury Westerners (2022) as Director of Game Day Operations, and with Southern Connecticut State University Athletics (2022-2023) as an Athletic Grad Assistant during his graduate studies.

"Ryan will be missed here in Danbury," Director of Communications Doug Lattuca added. "His passion and commitment to game operations and sales were exceptional, and his level of effort will be hard to replace. It was a pleasure getting to know and work with Ryan over the past year, and we all know he's going to crush it in Tucson."

Gibb begins his new role with the Sugar Skulls on Nov. 18. To learn more about where Ryan is headed, visit tucsonsugarskulls.com.

Gibbs' Thank You to Danbury:

I am truly grateful for my time with the Danbury Hat Tricks organization and for the incredible opportunity to drive revenue and make a meaningful impact for the best team and fan base in the Federal Prospect Hockey League this past year. The connections and memories I've made will last a lifetime, and I'll always be thankful for starting my career here and for the honor of being a Danbury Hat Trick. Wherever life takes me, I'll always carry the pride of being part of this team. Rabbits Baby!

