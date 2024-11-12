Motor City Rockers Announce Exciting New Roster Additions for the Season

November 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers are thrilled to announce some exciting new talent to their roster, including a familiar face and two strong additions who are ready to make an impact on the ice. You may have already seen these players in action if you were paying attention last weekend.

First, we welcome back a fan favorite, Nicholas Magill-Diaz. Known for his tenacity and skill, Magill-Diaz previously played with the Rockers for the past two seasons, splitting time between the Rockers and the SPHL. After a stint with the Macon Mayhem to start this season, he returns to Motor City, bringing back his experience and energy to an already dynamic lineup.

Joining him on the roster is Sotirios Karageorgos, a formidable left-handed forward hailing from Montreal, Quebec. Standing at an impressive 6'2" and weighing in at 210 lbs., Karageorgos made a name for himself in the FPHL last season with teams including the Baton Rouge Zydeco, the Elmira River Sharks, and the Blue Ridge Bobcats. His size and power promise to strengthen the Rockers' offensive drive, and the team is eager to see his skills on display for our fans.

The Rockers are also excited to bring on Jake Raleigh, a right-hander from North Carolina with a sharp offensive track record. Raleigh entered the FPHL in the 2022-2023 season and played with the Mississippi Sea Wolves and Columbus River Dragons, averaging nearly a point per game. With his scoring ability, Raleigh brings an additional threat to Motor City's attack and a fresh, potent spark to the lineup.

"We're looking forward to seeing what Nicholas, Sotirios, and Jake bring to the team this season," said Rockers GM Charley Watson. "Each player offers something special, and we're confident our fans are going to love the energy these additions bring to Big Boy Arena."

The Motor City Rockers invite all fans to come see these players in action and cheer them on as the team continues to build momentum this season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.