Dink Pate Is a Superstar in the Making #Shorts

January 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate is showcasing his explosive playmaking ability for the Mexico City Capitanes this season, and teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson is noticing his rise and is eager to help him along in his journey. See more in Episode 2 of The Break presented by @TheGeneralAuto

