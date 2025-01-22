Dink Pate Is a Superstar in the Making #Shorts
January 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video
Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate is showcasing his explosive playmaking ability for the Mexico City Capitanes this season, and teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson is noticing his rise and is eager to help him along in his journey. See more in Episode 2 of The Break presented by @TheGeneralAuto
