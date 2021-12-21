Dill and Roudebush Named SPHL Co-Players of the Week

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender Henry Dill makes a stop

HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced on Tuesdaythat Henry Dill and Austyn Roudebush of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for December 13-19.

Dill made 30 saves on the 32 shots that he faced for Roanoke in a 3-2 win over Evansville on Friday, December 17 at Berglund Center, while Roudebush recorded 25 saves in a 4-0 shutout win by the Dawgs on Saturday night against the Thunderbolts. Friday night marked Dill's first start since October 15 after he spent more than 50 days on the injured reserve list for Roanoke, while Roudebush's second shutout of the season moved his record to 6-3-3, with a .916 save percentage and a 2.10 goals against average.

This marks the second time that this pair of Roanoke goaltenders have been named SPHL Co-Players of the Week alongside each other, after Dill and Roudebush split the honors for the January 27-February 2 award during the 2019-2020 season. The tandem combined to make 92 saves on 95 shots faced over a three-game span to help power the Rail Yard Dawgs to a 2-1-0 mark in games against the Huntsville Havoc and Pensacola Ice Flyers en route to winning the award two seasons ago.

The Dawgs will be back home Thursday night against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m EST at Berglund Center. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

