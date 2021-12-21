Dawgs Bring Back Martin, Move Vizzo to IR

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Bryce Martin

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman Bryce Martin has returned from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, while forward Billy Vizzo has been moved to the 21-day injured reserve list retroactive to December 14.

Martin has played in 15 games for Roanoke this season, tallying six assists and 18 penalty minutes. This was Martin's first regular season ECHL call-up in his career, and he played in three games for the Stingrays since his call-up on December 15. Prior to this year, the five-foot-nine defenseman suited up for Roanoke and the FPHL's Elmira Enforcers in the past two seasons. In 39 total games for the Enforcers, he recorded seven goals and 11 assists, while playing in 12 games for Roanoke during the 2019-2020 season.

Vizzo enjoyed a strong start to his first season in Roanoke, as the five-foot-eleven winger has scored a goal and provided four assists in his ten games with the Dawgs. That performance earned him a call-up opportunity with the Stingrays from November 10 until November 23, where Vizzo was unfortunately sidelined due to an illness. Vizzo played in the four road games against Fayetteville and Macon prior to the doubleheader this past weekend against Evansville, as he was scratched for both games. He will be available to be activated on January 4, 2022.

The Dawgs will be back home Thursday night against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m EST at Berglund Center. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

