Roanoke Netminding Duo Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Players of the Week
December 21, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Henry Dill and Austyn Roudebush of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for December 13-19.
The duo combined to lead Roanoke to a two-game sweep of Evansville, posting a combined 1.00 goals against average, a 0.965 save percentage and one shutout as the Dawgs moved to 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.
On Friday, Dill made his first appearance since October 15, making 30 saves in Roanoke's 3-2 win over the Thunderbolts as Evansville outshot the Dawgs 32-22 for the game. The following night, Roudebush picked up his second shutout in his last three games, stopping all 25 Evansville shots in Roanoke's 4-0 blanking of the Thunderbolts.
Runner-up: Tanner Froese, Fayetteville (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 2 ppg)
Also nominated: Hayden Stewart, Birmingham (0-2-0, 2.07 gaa, 0.909 save %), Bauer Neudecker, Huntsville (3 gp, 3g, 2a, +4), Razmuz Waxin-Engback, Knoxville (1 gp, 2g, gwg), Michael Stiliadis, Macon (0-1-0, 5 ga, 26 saves), Griff Jeszka, Pensacola (3 gp, 2g, 1a), Eric Levine, Peoria (2-0-0, 1.44 gaa, 0.940 save %), Shane Ben- nett, Quad City (2 gp, 1g, 3a) and Michael Mercurio, Vermilion County (2 gp, 2g, +4)
