Did These Future Stars Deserve a Spot? the Biggest SNUBS in this Year's 22 Under 22 List!
October 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Kaylyn Kyle, Sacha Kljestan, and Andrew Wiebe discuss the top young stars who were left off this year's list. Each of them selects one player they believe deserved a spot in the coveted 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings. Who do you think should've made the cut? Join the conversation as our experts break down the biggest snubs and what makes these players the future stars to watch!
For the full 2024 22 Under 22 list presented by BODYARMOR visit mlssoccer.com
