Did These Future Stars Deserve a Spot? the Biggest SNUBS in this Year's 22 Under 22 List!

October 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Kaylyn Kyle, Sacha Kljestan, and Andrew Wiebe discuss the top young stars who were left off this year's list. Each of them selects one player they believe deserved a spot in the coveted 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings. Who do you think should've made the cut? Join the conversation as our experts break down the biggest snubs and what makes these players the future stars to watch!

For the full 2024 22 Under 22 list presented by BODYARMOR visit mlssoccer.com

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.