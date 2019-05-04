Diaz Blast Caps Late Rally In 7-5 Miracle Win

JUPITER, Fla. - Lewin Diaz launched a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the ninth to cap a huge late rally and give the Fort Myers Miracle a 7-5 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Miracle scored two runs in the eighth and added four in the ninth. Diaz's long ball, his first of the season, came with the Miracle down to their final strike.

Down 3-0 into the fifth, Aaron Whitefield went deep for the Miracle to put them on the board. It was his second home run of the season. Palm Beach, however, added a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 5-1 lead.

In the eighth, the Miracle scored their runs on a passed ball and wild pitch. Ryan Costello opened the ninth inning with a single, but the next two hitters were retired. Royce Lewis, who was 2-for-4 in the game, drew a four-pitch walk. Trevor Larnach picked up his third hit, an RBI single to bring the Miracle within a run. Diaz followed with his blast to right-center on a 2-2 pitch.

Rickey Ramirez (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Miracle in his High-A debut. He tossed a scoreless eighth inning with a walk and a strikeout. Johan Quezada battled control issues in the ninth, but struck out a pair to earn his second save. He fanned Jose Martinez to end the game, who was representing the winning run for Palm Beach.

CJ Saylor (1-1) suffered the loss in relief for the Cardinals.

It was the fourth straight win for the Miracle. They are a season-high nine games over .500 (19-10) and remain in first place in the FSL South Division.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, as the Miracle go for the sweep. Right-hander Jordan Balazovic will start for Fort Myers in his High-A Debut. First pitch is 1:00 p.m.

