Dezenzo Blasts Two Home Runs, Keys Win 10-9

Trenton, NJ - The Frederick Keys beat the Trenton Thunder by a final score of 10-9 on Friday afternoon at Sonny Pittaro Field. Keys shortstop Zach Dezenzo hit his fifth and sixth home run of the season, a total that leads the MLB Draft League.

Dezenzo hit his first home run of the game with two outs in the 1st inning to give Ronan Kopp a lead before the left hander climbed the hill. In the 2nd inning, Tremaine Spears singled home Mason Auer to give the Keys a 2-0 lead.

The Keys shortstop wasn't done as he came up to bat with Tyler Doanes on base in the 3rd inning. Dezenzo set a 2021 Keys record becoming the first player to homer twice in a game.

In the 4th the Keys were able to take a commanding lead, bringing eight men to the plate. After a pair of singles by Zac Fascia and Kevin Jimenez, the bases were loaded for Tyler Doanes. Doanes hit a line drive to the left field corner, that ended up scoring Spears and leaving runners with the bases loaded. Dezenzo lifted a sac fly leaving runners at second and third for Paul Komistek. After a wild pitch brought Jimenez home from third base, Komistek blasted his first home run of the season to give the Keys a commanding 9-1 lead.

Kopp finished the start walking six batters, and allowing an earned run in four innings of work. The biggest inning against Kopp came in the 4th when Trenton was able to push two runs across.

Dwyane Marshall got the call from the pen to begin the 5th inning. Trenton put together a big inning of their own, scoring five times in the frame. Carson Matthews brought three runs home on a triple to centerfield. The inning finished with the Keys leading 9-8.

Each team added one more run in the 6th frame bringing the score 10-9. As Anthony Defrancesco finished his warm up pitches to start the bottom of the 8th inning, the game was called due to a thunderstorm in the area.

