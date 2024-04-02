DEWDS Homestand Preview

April 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are starting their season off with a 3-game home series against the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Class-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Friday, April 5: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 7:00 pm

Saturday, April 6: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 5:00 pm

Sunday, April 7: Wood Ducks vs Hillcats: 1:00 pm

The Hillcats have seven of the top 30 prospects in the Cleveland Guardians system according to MLB.com. This includes five infielders, Ralphy Velazquez, Angel Genao, Alex Mooney, Jose Devers, and Rafael Ramirez Jr. Also, on the top 30 prospect list for Cleveland is one outfielder, Jaison Chourio, and two left-handed pitchers, Alex Clemmey, and Jackson Humphries.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game.

After the Friday night game there will be post game fireworks for fans to enjoy presented by WNCT 9!

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway away every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. The first giveaway of this season will be a magnet schedule presented by Bojangles and WNCT.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this will be Sunday Family Funday. There will be post-game kids run the bases as well as $1 hotdogs presented by Minuteman Food Mart. Except, for this Sunday instead of post-game kids run the bases we will be having a kid and adult Easter Egg Hunt! Prizes will include candy, jerseys, autographs, and more! New, this year there will be a $6 meal deal which includes, a hotdog, bag of chips, and small soda!

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 2, 2024

DEWDS Homestand Preview - Down East Wood Ducks

GreenJackets Opening Weekend Preview - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.