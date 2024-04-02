Salem Red Sox-2024 Opening Day Roster Announced

April 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, Va. - It's that time of the year again! This Friday, April 5th at 7:05 p.m., marks the season opener with the Carolina Mudcats in town as the Salem Red Sox unveil their 2024 Opening Day Roster.

This season's Opening Day roster features an array of talent with 16 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders. That list includes four top 25 organizational prospects.

At the helm of the Red Sox roster is second-year manager Liam Carroll. Carroll led Salem to a 55-72 record last season in his first year with the organization. A native of England, Carroll has experience working with Great Britain's national baseball teams, including a stint on Great Britain's coaching staff for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

"The Salem Red Sox are excited to welcome back Liam Carroll to the Roanoke Valley ahead of an exciting 2024 season," said General Manager Allen Lawrence. "Liam is both a great leader on-field and a tremendous ambassador for the Salem Red Sox."

Highlighting the Red Sox roster is Miguel Bleis, the No. 5 prospect in the organization. Native to baseball hot-bed San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, Bleis missed much of last season with an upper-body injury sustained 31 games into the 2023 campaign. The skilled outfielder is known for his power-hitting tool and explosive base-running.

Salem also welcomes the 2023 Red Sox second-round draft pick and No. 10 prospect Nazzan Zanetello. An 18-year old infielder from Christian Brothers Academy in St. Louis, Mo., Zanetello was once committed to play college ball at Arkansas, before deciding to take his talents to the professional level.

Salem also boasts infielder Antonio Anderson (No. 20), a 2023 third-round pick, and cather Johanfran Garcia (No. 25) from Venezuela.

Pitchers (16): Royman Blanco, Max Carlson, Luis Cohen, Nathanael Cruz, Noah Dean, Matt Duffy, Austin Ehrlicher, Zach Fogell, Francis Hernandez, JoJo Ingrassia, Jedixson Paez, Denis Reguillo, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, Isaac Stebens, Blake Wehunt, CJ Weins

Catchers (3): Johanfran Garcia, Juan Montero, Diego Viloria

Infielders (7): Marvin Alcantara, Antonio Anderson, Albert Feliz, Andy Lugo, Angel Pierre, Stanley Tucker, Nazzan Zanetello

Outfielders (4): Miguel Bleis, Jhostynxon Garcia, Nelly Taylor Jr, Natanael Yuten

