GreenJackets Opening Weekend Preview

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark for the start of the 2024 season! This is the first time in over six years that the GreenJackets open the season at home, as they host the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) for a three-game set from April 5th to April 7th. Despite the short homestand, the weekend is jam-packed with exciting events and promotions for fans of all ages!

Friday, April 5th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 5:30pm | Media partner: BOB FM

GreenJackets Golf Towel Giveaway - Presented by SRP Federal Credit Union (First 2,000 fans)

Opening Night Commemorative Golf Towel kicks off the season for the first 2,000 fans thanks to SRP Federal Credit Union

Opening Day Celebration

Get pumped for another season of GreenJackets baseball! Excitement and celebration galore including the return of the White Claw Pre-Game Concert Series featuring John Kruger from 5:30-6:30pm! White Claws will also be $2 off until first pitch.

Feature Friday:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Terrapin Brewing Company drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening until 8pm! Sponsored by Terrapin Brewing Co.

This week's featured food special is the BLT Hot Dog! Try a classic dog with bacon, lettuce, and tomato on it at the Back Nine Grill! And check out the new Swiss Burger, a burger topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, and onions, available at the Back Nine Grill as well!

Saturday, April 6th | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

Post-Game Fireworks Show

Celebrate Opening Weekend with one of the best fireworks shows in the CSRA, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

What better way to spend your Saturday than taking your family out to the ballpark? Swing by their tent on the concourse for a pre-game player autograph session from 4:45-5:00pm

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm featuring Jonathan Wilson! Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:30!

Sunday, April 7th |First Pitch: 5:05pm | Gates: 4:00pm

GreenJackets 2024 Magnet Schedule - Presented by Floor and Decor

Always know when the next game is, with a 2024 GreenJackets Magnet Schedule presented by Floor and Décor! The first 2,000 fans in the ballpark can pick one up as they walk through the gates.

Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed, in partnership with Patsy's Pet Parlor

Sundays are for the dogs! Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the club level. Please fill out the following waiver if you intend on bringing a dog to SRP Park: https://bit.ly/AGJ_Contests.

Sahlen Family Sunday

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (4:00-4:30pm)

Sahlen's Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Postgame Chipping Contest for $20k

Think you've got the perfect chip to win $20,000? Sign up online via FanCompass to get the chance to make one chip shot and take home $20k! Must have a ticket for April 7th to participate.

