DeVito Signs Training Camp Agreement

July 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke announced Friday that Nick DeVito has been added to the Dawgs 2022-2023 training camp roster.

DeVito split time between Roanoke and two ECHL teams, the Idaho Steelheads and Adirondack Thunder, last season. The five-foot-nine winger notched two assists in 10 combined games during his ECHL call-ups, while contributing 10 goals and 15 assists in 38 games for the Dawgs. DeVito tacked on another goal and two assists during Roanoke's run to the President's Cup Final. The 27-year old forward also played in three games for the ECHL's Worcester Railers during the 2019-2020 season after finishing his collegiate career at Morrisville State (NCAA-DIII). During his four seasons at Morrisville State, the Averill Park, New York native lit the lamp 36 times and added 57 assists in 100 career appearances.

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is set for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drops against Fayetteville at 7:05 P.M. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale September 21 at 10:00 A.M. online and at the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.