Müller Returns to Roanoke for the 2026-2027 Season

Published on July 13, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that forward Gustav Müller has signed a contract for the 2026-2027 season.

The Hudiksvall, Sweden native is heading into his third professional season with the Dawgs. In the 2025-2026 season the 27-year-old forward tallied 16 goals, 20 assists and 25 penalty minutes during the regular season. Müller excelled in the postseason, leading the SPHL in playoff goals with 6 while recording 10 points in 6 games.

Muller also spent time in the ECHL last season, appearing in two games for the Fort Wayne Komets and 11 games for the Orlando Solar Bears, securing one goal and one assists for the Solar Bears.

Prior to his professional career, Müller played four years of NCAA hockey, including three seasons with Long Island University (NCAA-DI) and one with Albertus Magnus College (NCAA-DIII). Müller also played one season in the USHL with the Madison Capitals during the 2019-2020 season.

Roanoke opens the 2026-2027 season on Friday, October 16, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. The Dawgs' opponent will be announced at a later date. Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office. Single-game tickets and parking will go on sale Wednesday, September 16, through the Berglund Center box office and online.







SPHL Stories from July 13, 2026

Müller Returns to Roanoke for the 2026-2027 Season - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

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