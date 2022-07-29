Bulls Sign Rookie Forward Tyler Dill

July 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The third signing of the 2022-2023 SPHL season introduces the first new face to Birmingham. The Bulls are pleased to announce Tyler Dill, a 25 year old forward out of South Lake Tahoe, California. Dill brings SPHL experience to the Magic City, and head coach Craig Simchuk is excited to get him into town. "I am really excited to add Tyler Dill to the organization. He brings a lot of skill and talent, and can really help the team in a big way", noted Simchuk.

Dill played his collegiate career at Utica College before transferring to Wilkes University. Over his four year career, Dill scored 31 goals and assisted on 37 more. Dill had a career year in his senior season at Wilkes before turning pro.

Birmingham will play their home season opener on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears. Call the front office at 205-620-6870 to order your season tickets or visit the website at bullshockey.net to order your tickets and to stay up to date on all Birmingham Bulls news, articles, video, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.