Mahlmeister Signs with Roanoke for the 2026-2027 Season

Published on July 15, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Ryan Mahlmeister has signed a contract for the 2026-2027 season.

The Massapequa, New York native joined the Dawgs roster in February of 2025 to debut his professional career. He appeared in nine games, securing one goal, four assists and 11 penalty minutes.

Prior to the Dawgs Mahlmeister played four seasons of collegiate hockey at SUNY-Potsdam (NCAA-DIII). The 25-year-old appeared in 96 career NCAA games, tallying 28 goals, 27 assists and 129 penalty minutes while at SUNY-Potsdam.

Roanoke opens the 2026-2027 season on Friday, October 16, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. The Dawgs' opponent will be announced at a later date. Season tickets, ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office. Single-game tickets and parking will go on sale Wednesday, September 16, through the Berglund Center box office and online.







SPHL Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.