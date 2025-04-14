Dettmer Named Pitcher of the Week

April 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

NEW YORK - For the second straight week a Stockton Ports pitcher has been named the Pitcher of Week in the California League, with starter Nathan Dettmer claiming the honor for week two.

Dettmer not only set a professional high with 11 strikeouts on 82 pitches over five innings on Thursday against Rancho Cucamonga, but he tied his collegiate high of 11 Ks versus Auburn on April 6, 2023. The former fifth-round pick allowed just one hit and no earned runs with two walks over four innings versus the Quakes.

The Texas A&M product has allowed just one earned run through nine innings pitched so far this season, with only four walks to 15 strikeouts. Dettmer has kept opponents to a measly .121 batting average and slugging percentage this year and has induced 12 ground outs to just six fly outs and two lineouts.

The six-foot-four right hander was named the Ports opening day starter after being limited to 9.2 innings pitched last season due to bone spurs in his elbow.

