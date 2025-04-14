First Full Week of Rawhide Baseball on Deck in Visalia

April 14, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide host the first full week of baseball at Valley Strong Ballpark in 2025 with a six game series against the Stockton Ports starting Tuesday as part of an exciting week of promotions and giveaways. Highlights include Irish Night on Thursday and a Max Scherzer Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday.

Tickets for the week and all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health during business hours and on game days.

The week kicks off on Tuesday with Free to be Me Night presented by Able Industries celebrating individuals in the community with developmental disabilities and their families. Free tickets and resources are available for families with special needs. Tickets are available to claim at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health on gameday.

Tuesday is also a TWO's-Day, sponsored by Modelo & Pacifico with two street tacos for $6, Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7 and $2 tickets in the 4Creeks Pasture.

The series continues with a Winning Wednesday. Fans will enjoy $7.25 select whiskey and wine products. Rawhide Rustlers will also receive a shirt giveaway and fans will enjoy ballpark bingo. Visit the Rawhide's website for more information on the Rawhide Rustler program.

Thursday is Irish Night presented by Party Works at the ballpark. The first 250 fans 21 and older will receive a Paddy Cap courtesy of Coors Light. All fans wearing green can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture.

Valley Strong Ballpark will also celebrate the first Oaks Thursday of the season sponsored by Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light & Pacifico. Oaks Thursdays, new to 2025, celebrate 80 years of professional baseball in Visalia with $5.59 drinks until first pitch. In addition, all fans wearing Oaks gear will receive free admission as the Rawhide wear Oaks jerseys for the night.

The weekend kicks off with the Rawhide's weekly jersey giveaway. This Friday the first 350 fans will receive a Visalia Stars jersey giveaway courtesy of Harris Ranch from the 1953 iteration of baseball in Visalia. The evening at the ballpark is also a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

Saturday is the much anticipated Max Scherzer Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union. The first 500 fans will receive the bobblehead of the three-time Cy Young Winner who pitched for Visalia in 2007 and 2009. A Stars & Stripes Saturday means fans can enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for just $17.76.

The weekend concludes with a Sunday Funday on Easter. All fans will receive a free ticket with a church bulletin courtesy of Spirit Radio. The afternoon includes Kids Club specials and $8.50 Kids' Meals courtesy of Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio.

All games are slated for a 6:30 PM first pitch except for a 2 PM start time on Sunday.

--

The Visalia Rawhide are a professional baseball team and the Single-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rawhide are celebrating 80 years of professional baseball in Visalia in 2025 as the "Year of the Oak."  

Stay up to date with the Rawhide on the team's website and by following the Rawhide on Facebook, X, Instagram and Tik Tok.  The Rawhide play all home games at Valley Strong Ballpark located at 300 N Giddings Street Visalia, CA 93291.

Fans can purchase season ticket packages, group packages, single game tickets and team merchandise through the Rawhide website and at the stadium ticket office sponsored by Kaweah Health. All Rawhide games can be watched on MLB.TV with a free radio broadcast also available online. For more information, visit milb.com/visalia, email [email protected] or call  (559) 732-4433.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 14, 2025

First Full Week of Rawhide Baseball on Deck in Visalia - Visalia Rawhide

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.