Dennis Denning, Former Port, Passes

December 9, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former player, Dennis Denning. Dennis passed away on the morning of November 16, at the age of 76. The Ports send condolences to Williamson's family and friends during this difficult time.

Denning, a St. Paul, a Minnesota native, graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall High School. He would go on to be drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 40th round of the 1965 MLB June Amateur Draft from University of St. Thomas (St. Paul, MN), debuting with the Aberdeen Pheasants. He would end up playing for the Stockton Ports in 1967 and during that season, Denning had 49 hits, 23 RBI, and 32 runs scored.

Denning went on to give back to the sport of baseball and his town as a coach and teacher at the two schools he played for. He combined for a total of 901 victories at both Cretin-Derham Hall and St. Thomas, while also leading the St. Thomas baseball program to win 2 NCAA Division III Championships.

In 2012, Denning was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches and also became a member of the Mancini's Hall of Fame in St. Paul. In addition, he was Minnesota High School Coach of the Year four times, Region 3AA Coach of the Year seven times, and was a National High School Coach of the Year finalist three times.

Denning is survived by his wife Nancy; daughters Jamie McQuillan and Heather Krieger and spouses; son Wes and spouse; and 10 grandchildren.

