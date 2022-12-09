Ports Release Game Times and New Opening Night for 2023

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Stockton Ports are excited to release game times as well a new home opener for the 2023 season. The Ports 2023 home opener will now be Thursday, April 6 at 7:05 P.M. with Sunday, April 9 off, part of their 66 home games at Banner Island Ballpark.

All weeknight games begin at 7:05 P.M while Sundays running from April through June start at 2:09 P.M. Sunday games from the start of July through the rest of the season switch to night games with a 6:05 P.M start time.

The Ports will have two educational days on Tuesday, April 18 and Tuesday, May 16 with 11 A.M. start times.

Independence weekend is back in Stockton for the 2023 season with the following game times:

Friday, June 30 - 7:05 P.M.

Saturday, July 1 - 7:05 P.M.

Sunday, July 2 - 6:05 P.M.

Monday, July 3 - 7:05 P.M.

