CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Demski Finds Collaros to Finish Masterful Drive: CFL

Published on August 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Zach Collaros engineers a masterful late drive in Q1, before finding Nic Demski at the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown.

