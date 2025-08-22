Demski Finds Collaros to Finish Masterful Drive: CFL

Published on August 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Zach Collaros engineers a masterful late drive in Q1, before finding Nic Demski at the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown.







