Delwyn Young Named State College Spikes Manager

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes will return to action with a new skipper in 2021 as former major league outfielder Delwyn Young will manage the club for the inaugural season of the MLB Draft League, as announced Monday by Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report.

Young, 38, has deep bloodlines in baseball. His father, Delwyn Young Sr., played Minor League baseball from 1981-1994, and his uncle, Selwyn Young, also played in parts of five Minor League seasons from 1981-1995. Young's grandfather, Fate Young, served as a Major League scout for more than four decades.

"Coming from a huge baseball family and all the years spent in a uniform or around a baseball diamond, I had never heard of an opportunity such as the MLB Draft League," Young said. "I believe an opportunity of this magnitude will change the landscape of baseball for generations to come."

As a player, Young was twice drafted by the Atlanta Braves (31st round, 2000; 29th, 2001) but opted not to sign on both occasions, ultimately beginning his career in 2002, after the Dodgers had selected him in the fourth round. He went on to play in parts of five Major League seasons with the Dodgers (2006-08) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2009-10), compiling a .258 average with 17 home runs and 37 doubles in 344 games. After playing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Phillies) in 2011, Young spent the next five seasons playing for the Camden Riversharks (2012-13) and Sugar Land Skeeters (2014-16) in the Independent Atlantic League.

After completing his playing career, the Los Angeles, Calif. native held coaching positions with the Kingsport Mets (2018) and Brooklyn Cyclones (2019). He also serves as an instructor for the Skeeters.

"For me, it was a simple decision to get involved in the MLB Draft League: I had my opportunity to play professional baseball; now, it's time to pay it forward to younger generations," said Young. "I love the nature of the league, helping amateur players discover their potential over the course of a season in a professional atmosphere. My family and I are excited about this summer, to say the least."

"We are very much looking forward to giving Delwyn a big Happy Valley welcome," said Spikes General Manager Scott Walker. "Delwyn's MLB experience will be a tremendous asset to our players as they take their first step towards the big leagues, and we are excited to have him join our Spikes family."

State College is one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears, and the Wilmington Crosscutters.

The league's six managers comprise a diverse and experienced group. Freshly removed from their MLB careers, Coco Crisp (Mahoning Valley) and Jedd Gyorko (West Virginia) join Jeff Manto (Trenton), Derrick May (Frederick) and Young as former major leaguers leading MLB Draft League clubs. Former professional player and veteran minor league coach Billy Horton (Williamsport Crosscutters) rounds out the league's ranks of 2021 skippers.

The Spikes' inaugural season in the MLB Draft League will consist of 68 games, 34 home and away for each club. The Spikes will host Opening Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Monday, May 24 as they take on Williamsport.

