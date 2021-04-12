Andrew Klein Promoted to Keys General Manager

Frederick MD - The Frederick Keys, members of the inaugural MLB Draft League, are pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew Klein from Assistant General Manager to General Manager. Klein will take over for long-time Keys General Manager Dave Ziedelis.

Klein will serve the Keys as GM after serving as the Assistant GM for sales since February of 2018. He joined Frederick for the 2017 season as the Director of Sponsorship.

"Its extremely special," Klein said. "This is something that I've worked towards throughout my entire career. Having been in Frederick for the last half of a decade, I know that this is a high-quality organization and how much the community supports the Keys."

Klein has spent every season in professional baseball since his graduation from Florida State in 2010. In 2011 Klein interned with Arkansas Travelers Baseball Team (AA Mariners) as a Stadium Operations Intern. He then spent two seasons in Pasco, WA with the Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A Angels), first as an Account Executive before being promoted to Group Sales Manager for the 2013 season. Klein then joined the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (AAA Phillies) in 2013 where he remained for three seasons as an Account Executive.

"Our goals with the Keys are going to be ensuring that a pillar of the community returns to our fans and our partners," Klein said. "Our focus coming out of the past year has been and will remain giving our fans and our partners the best quality, top tier, family friendly entertainment we can."

After over 16 years at the helm of the Frederick Keys and 32 years overall in professional baseball and sports management, Ziedelis has been named as the new Executive Director of Visit Frederick (The Tourism Council of Frederick County), which is recognized as the Destination Marketing Organization for Frederick City and Frederick County, Maryland. In Dave's new endeavor he will be taking over for the longtime and retiring Visit Frederick Executive Director John Fieseler.

"I'm very pleased that Andrew was selected to be my replacement," Ziedelis said. "It is a well-deserved promotion. Andrew has earned it and he will do a fantastic job."

The Keys joined the MLB Draft League in December after serving as the Advanced-A affiliate for the Baltimore Orioles. Frederick will begin its season in Trenton on May 24 with opening night at Nymeo field slated for May 26.

