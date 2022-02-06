Defense, Goaltending Lift Moose over Texas in a Shootout

The Manitoba Moose (24-11-2-1) faced off against the Texas Stars (12-15-4-3) for a Sunday afternoon contest at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 5-3 win against the Abbotsford Canucks the previous Sunday.

Texas opened the scoring with a power play tally in the first period. Ty Dellandrea took possession of the puck and wired a shot past netminder Mikhail Berdin to give Texas the 1-0 lead. Despite two power play opportunities throughout the first, the Moose were unable to capitalize and find twine behind Adam Scheel. Berdin ended the frame with 10 saves through 20 minutes while Scheel made 10 of his own.

The second period saw both Berdin and Scheel continue to impress as they held both sides to a scoreless second frame. As the period wore on, Manitoba had some chances and fired 10 shots on net in an effort to find the equalizer. Texas responded with 14 of their own in the middle frame. The horn sounded to draw the period to a close with the Moose continuing to trail 1-0.

The Moose tied the game in the third with a goal from Mikey Eyssimont. Declan Chisholm tossed the puck to Leon Gawanke, who fired a bullet on net. Eyssimont was cruising in front and tipped his seventh of the season past the Scheel to knot the game 1-1. With the match tied after 60 minutes, the contest headed into overtime. After a breathless and frantic extra period, the game remained tied and needed a shootout.

What ensued was a marathon shootout that saw 24 total shooters vying to win the contest over the course of 12 rounds. The game was finally put to rest with a Gawanke goal and a save on Nicholas Caamano by Berdin. The Moose netminder finished with the win on the back of 31 saves, while Scheel recorded the loss and 34 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Leon Gawanke (Click for full interview)

"That game today pretty much shows our whole season. I don't think we had a great game today, but we found a way to get out with two points at the end. That's pretty much all that matters. We have some things to clean up when we play them again for the next two. I'm sure our coaching staff always stays positive, tells us to go back to work, to do what makes us successful. At the end of second and third we were the better team and we managed to get the two points out of it."

Statbook

The 12-round shootout is the longest of the Moose season

Manitoba is a perfect (5-0-0-0) against Texas this season

Leon Gawanke led the way for the Moose with six shots on goal

With the assist, Gawanke is now tied for second overall in Moose scoring with 20 points (5G, 15A)

What's Next?

The Moose head on the road and face the Texas Stars on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2022

