Four Points for Chartier in Belleville Sens Rout of Rocket

BELLEVILLE, ON - A four-point effort from Rourke Chartier helped pace the Belleville Senators to a decisive 6-1 win over the Laval Rocket on Saturday night at CAA Arena.

Belleville opened the scoring 4:38 into the contest when Rourke Chartier scored his first of the night to beat Louis-Philip Guindon five-hole. The Senators took a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The B-Sens continued to build their lead throughout the second period when linemates Rourke Chartier and Egor Sokolov connected on both markers in frame.

Early in the third period, captain Logan Shaw capitalized on his shorthanded breakaway to start a string of special teams tallies between the two sides in the stanza. Laval cut the deficit to 4-1 on a 5-on-3 man advantage at the 10:28. Before Senators' forwards Jake Lucchini and Mark Kastelic secured the win scoring back-to-back on the power play.

Fast Facts

Mads Sogaard made 22 saves.

Rourke Chartier extended his point streak to three games with a four-point effort.

Egor Sokolov scored his 10th of the season and collected two assists.

Jake Lucchini broke out of a 13 game scoreless drought

Michael Del Zotto and Roby Jarventie both had two assists.

Belleville improved to 5-2-0-0 versus Laval this season.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 2/4| Penalty Kill: 6/7

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"It was a well-played sixty minutes on our part. I loved our start, and we emphasized the start this morning prior to the game because we felt last night we played well in the second and third and unfortunately didn't get the start we wanted, and it consequently cost us the game."

Forward Rourke Chartier:

"Obviously, you don't want to lose two in a back-to-back, and we did a really good job coming out. We've had tons of close games. I don't remember the last time we won by more than one. It was nice to open this one up and be able to sit back a little bit at the end of the game."

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators begin a three-game road trip in the Keystone state Tuesday, visiting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with David Foot.

