Stars Extend Road Point Streak to Six in 12-Round Shootout

February 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba. - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, extended their road point streak to six games Sunday at Canada Life Centre, after falling 2-1 to the Manitoba Moose in a 12-round shootout.

Texas jumped in front during their first power play of the game, when Ty Dellandrea ripped a shot over the blocker of Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin. The Stars outshot the Moose 11-10 in the opening frame, as Adam Scheel stopped all 10 shots he faced.

The Stars outshot the Moose 14-10 through a scoreless middle frame, but Mikey Eyssimont redirected a point shot midway through the third period to tie the game at 1-1 on the 30th Manitoba shot. The teams skated through the last half of the frame without a goal as the game went to overtime.

Both teams generated two shots on net in the overtime period, but the goaltender's duel continued into a shootout. Dellandrea and Anthony Louis scored on the first two attempts for Texas, but Eyssimont and Kristian Reichel notched goals for the Moose. Jordan Kawaguchi and Rhett Gardner also scored shootout goals during the marathon skills competition, but Cole Maier and Greg Meireles provided Manitoba goals. Then in the 12th round, Leon Gawanke scored for the Moose and Berdin stopped Nick Caamano to end it.

Scheel stopped 34 of 35 shots through 65 minutes and seven of 12 shootout attempts in the loss, while Berdin made 31 saves on 32 regulation and overtime shots and turned away eight of 12 Texas shooters in the shootout.

The Stars and Moose return to Texas for two more meetings Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Mikhail Berdin (MB)

Adam Scheel (TEX)

Leon Gawanke (MB)

