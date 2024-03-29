Decade-Long Naming Rights Deal Comes to an End

March 29, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - After a decade-long partnership with the Ron Tonkin Family of Dealerships, the Hops' home ballpark will be renamed "Hillsboro Ballpark". The Hops, Tonkin and the City of Hillsboro entered a 10-year naming rights deal for Ron Tonkin Field in 2014. Ed & Brad Tonkin named the ballpark after their late father, Ron Tonkin and as of 2022 Ed and his son Adam Tonkin have joined the Hillsboro Hops ownership group.

"The Tonkin family has enjoyed having the Hops ballpark named "Ron Tonkin Field" in memory of our father," said Ed Tonkin. "We are proud to have been affiliated with such a fine organization as the Hillsboro Hops and to be part of the community. We look forward to the continued success of the Hillsboro Hops. Go Hops!"

Ron Tonkin Field has been home to the Hillsboro Hops since the first pitch was thrown in 2014 and will remain the Hops' home as Hillsboro Ballpark through the 2025 season.

"We are very thankful for the decade-long commitment and partnership with Ed, Brad & Adam and the entire Tonkin Family of Dealerships," said K.L. Wombacher, Hops President and General Manager. "Ed & Adam will continue to be involved with the Hops Ownership group and we thank them for their commitment to the Hops and City of Hillsboro."

"We are grateful for the Tonkin Family's support and contribution to Hillsboro," said Robby Hammond, City Manager for the City of Hillsboro. "We look forward to their continued involvement with the Hillsboro Hops and our community."

The Hillsboro Hops will be opening their 11th season in Hillsboro on April 5th at Hillsboro Ballpark against the Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate, Everett AquaSox. For more information on promotions and tickets visit hillsborohops.com or call 503-640-0887.

